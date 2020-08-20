Former UCF student pleads guilty to having modified fully automatic AR-15 style rifle on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former University of Central Florida student has pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun on campus, officials announced Wednesday.

The UCF Police Department received an anonymous crime line tip claiming Max Chambers, 21, had a “device used to cause a semi-automatic firearm to fire fully automatic,” the plea deal read.

Max Bennett Chambers, 20.

“After making contact with Chambers, law enforcement located a completed DIAS in his dorm room. A second DIAS and an AR-15 style rifle that Chambers had converted to fire fully automatic were found in Chambers’s vehicle, which was parked on UCF property,” officials said.

A DIAS is a toggle device that can be installed in an AR-type rifle, converting a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic.

In an interview with law enforcement, Chambers admitted to making the DIAS and admitted to altering the AR-15 with “the goal of making it fire fully automatic.”

Chambers faces a max penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

A sentencing date for Chambers has not been set.