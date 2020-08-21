‘Kids need to be in school;‘ Orange County students return for face-to-face learning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Josephine Edwards dropped off her grandchildren at Rosemont Elementary School on Friday for the first day of face-to-face learning.

This is the first time they’ve been back since the coronavirus pandemic began in March and despite new safety rules, Edwards said she is still concerned.

"People are still getting sick and I'm kind of scared to send them but I have no other choice,"

Her grandchildren were ready with their masks to start their big day. Her grandson Bentley is in Kindergarten and her granddaughter Jayda, is in 4th grade.

"I'm really excited," Jayda said.

The district laid out rules for parents ahead of the reopening schools, reminding them to stay in their cars during pick up and drop off.

Parents are also not allowed to walk their children to the classroom.

Rafael Rodriguez dropped off his two daughters at Edgewater High School on Friday and explained he's concerned too.

However, he wanted to send his daughters back to class since virtual learning was a bit challenging at home.

“They got to get to school. You just got to be careful. You got to drink your vitamins you got to protect yourself and social distance. The kids need to be in school,” Rodriguez said.

All Orange County Public School students started the 2020-2021 year off online but about 40% or more choose in-person learning. Friday marked the first day of on-campus education for the school district.