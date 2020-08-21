Launch alert: ULA Delta Heavy rocket ready to rumble

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance will launch a U.S. national security mission on Aug. 26 using its Delta IV Heavy rocket, a treat for early risers because the heavy-lift rocket is a rare sight.

Liftoff is scheduled for 2:16 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Inside the rocket’s nose cone is a spacecraft known as NROL-44, a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The liftoff will mark the eighth for the Delta heavy for NRO missions, according to ULA. The private space company has another launch lined up for NRO sometime in September but that will be with Altas V, ULA’s workhorse rocket.

Last October, the heavy-lift rocket launched NASA’s Parker Solar Probe from Cape Canaveral on a mission to study the sun.

Forecasts with the 45th Space Wing have not posted a launch forecast yet because liftoff is still a few days away but there are two tropical systems that may stir up trouble for a rocket launch.

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane off Florida’s west coast next week. The system could make landfall near Florida’s Panhandle on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 is moving on a projected path toward Houston, where it could make landfall as a tropical storm after becoming a Category 1 hurricane.

