Man shot 9 times at 7-Eleven in Orlando drives to get help and survives, police say

A man was shot nine times in the parking lot of an Orlando 7-Eleven, survived the attack and later was able to identify the suspected attacker and put him behind bars, according to detectives.

Orlando police and Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4300 block of Silver Star Road on July 17 around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A shooting victim was located at 4534 Silver Star Road and officers determined he had been shot at the 7-Eleven at 4355 Silver Star Road. The man was able to drive away and get help, police said.

Video shows unknown individuals speaking to the victim before he got into his car. He told detectives he was smoking a marijuana joint in his car when a car pulled up and the occupants opened fire on him.

The car involved in the shooting was later found abandoned nearby, according to the report.

After the shooter left, the victim drove across the street and flagged someone down for help before passing out, according to the report. Doctors said the victim was shot approximately nine times.

Carlos Benjamin, 39 (WKMG 2020)

The victim awoke in the ambulance on the way to Orlando Regional Medical Center and had the wherewithal to describe what had happened, according to the report. He later had surgery and is expected to recover, officials said.

The victim identified the shooter as Carlos Benjamin, 39, and said they know each other, according to the report.

Benjamin was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Orange County Jail.