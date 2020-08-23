23-year-old man’s foot bit by shark in New Smyrna Beach

A 23-year-old man from Orlando was bit on the foot by a shark in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Authorities said the man was standing in chest deep water when he was bit on the foot by an unseen shark. They said his injuries were non life-threatening, but he was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

In other news, Volusia County Beach Safety said they flew the red and purple flag on Sunday. The purple flag was flown because of jellyfish spotted close to shore.