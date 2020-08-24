Man shot while walking on South DeLeon Avenue in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Authorities are working to learn who shot a pedestrian while he was walking near an intersection in Titusville, according to police.

Officers with the Titusville Police Department said they were flagged down by a southbound driver Monday morning on South DeLeon Avenue while the driver was trying to transport the shooting victim to a nearby hospital.

Police said early into the investigation that it appears the man was walking north on South DeLeon Avenue near the intersection of Gilbert Street when he was hit by at least two bullets. Officers said they’re still working to learn who fired the shots and from where.

The man suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 321-264-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline by calling 1-800-423-8477. Police said tipsters may be eligible for a reward.