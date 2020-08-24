Man who stole $33K during burglary falls from ceiling before arrest, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man who broke into a car dealership and stole $33,000 from a safe was arrested after he fell out of the ceiling as law enforcement officers were on the scene, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they went to Boniface Hiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Merritt Island Causeway around 5:45 a.m. Friday and saw obvious signs of forced entry then as they cleared the building, they saw William Kevin Richards hiding in the ceiling in one of the back offices.

Records show that as deputies were giving commands, Richards fell from the ceiling. Wads of cash were also seen falling out of his pants, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said there was evidence that Richards used an industrial-sized torch to break into the safe and Richards admitted to stealing “a lot” of money but he didn’t know how much.

In total, $33,800 was stolen and returned to the dealership, according to the report.

Deputies said Richards also had a loaded .22-caliber revolver, which Richards said he purchased two days prior but he didn’t know it was loaded.

Records show Richards is a convicted felon who is currently on parole for grand theft.

He was arrested on charges of armed burglary, grand theft and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.