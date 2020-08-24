Officer nearly wrecks after Florida man throws coffee at patrol car, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Florida man was taken into custody after he hurled a cup of coffee at an officer’s patrol vehicle, causing the officer to nearly hit a traffic sign, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

The officer was driving east on Palm Bay Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and was approaching a green traffic light at Riviera Drive when he saw Thomas Lamb, 36, crossing the street southbound without the proper pedestrian signal to walk, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the document, Lamb had already walked in front of the officer’s vehicle and the officer was about to pass Lamb when Lamb stopped in the middle of the road, turned around and threw a red cup filled with coffee at the officer’s car, causing the officer to nearly crash into a sign.

“This action would cause my vision to be obscured, and almost made me crash into the lane divider sign that is located on Palm Bay Road,” the officer said in the report.

The officer said once he was able to see again, he turned around and detained Lamb, who has since been charged with disorderly conduct, according to the affidavit.