UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton reaches major milestone on rehab journey

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is celebrating a big milestone in his recovery from a devastating knee injury.
The university’s football team tweeted photos over the weekend showing Milton running.
In 2018, Milton was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee after being tackled during a game against South Florida.
Since then, Milton has had several surgeries to repair damaged nerves and restore blood flow to his lower leg.
Taking it all in stride #10hana🌺🤙 pic.twitter.com/6lYlNZGtgZ— UCF Football 😷 (@UCF_Football) August 22, 2020
More progress for KZ #10hana🌺🤙 pic.twitter.com/srnmDsUBSM— UCF Football 😷 (@UCF_Football) August 5, 2020