82ºF

Local News

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton reaches major milestone on rehab journey

Milton starts running about 2 years after horrifying knee injury

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: UCF, McKenzie Milton, UCF Football, Sports, UCF Knights
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton hits milestone in rehab
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton hits milestone in rehab

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is celebrating a big milestone in his recovery from a devastating knee injury.

The university’s football team tweeted photos over the weekend showing Milton running.

In 2018, Milton was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee after being tackled during a game against South Florida.

Since then, Milton has had several surgeries to repair damaged nerves and restore blood flow to his lower leg.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: