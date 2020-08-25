Man serving mortgage paperwork held at gunpoint at Florida home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man serving mortgage paperwork at a Florida home was instead greeted by a gun-toting man who demanded that he get on his knees and empty his pockets, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 55-year-old victim went to a home Budd Road in New Smyrna Beach Sunday afternoon to give Richard Stanley and his wife paperwork from their mortgage company.

After the victim handed over the papers to the woman, deputies said Stanley came outside with a revolver in his hand claiming that he was “tired of this (expletive)” and told the victim to “get on his knees” and empty his pockets.

Records show the man got to the ground but refused to empty his pockets.

It wasn’t until Stanley’s wife came outside and told him to stop that Stanley lowered the gun so it wouldn’t be pointed at the victim but he still told the man to empty his pockets then he went and locked a gate so the victim couldn’t leave, according to the affidavit.

At that point, deputies said Stanley took about 15 steps then fired the gun toward the ground, which caused the victim to run away in fear to a neighbor’s home for help.

The woman then told the victim that her husband had gone inside so he could leave but as the victim was trying to get into his truck, Stanley came back outside and began making comments to the victim.

Records show the victim had a concealed weapon on his person, which he is licensed to carry.

When deputies asked Stanley about what happened, he said he was upset because it’s the fourth time the victim has been on his property and he admitted to firing the gun but he couldn’t remember if he did it on purpose or accidentally, according to the report.

Stanley’s wife said she told her husband to let the victim go because he was just doing his job, records show.

Stanley was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.