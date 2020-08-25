UCF men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball postponed to spring

ORLANDO, Fla. – The men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball season for the University of Central Florida has been postponed until the spring of 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement on Tuesday and this includes each team in the AAC.

The status of the cross country season is still pending, according to conference officials.

“We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said.

The format of the spring season for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and volleyball has not been announced at this time.

The football season for UCF is still on.