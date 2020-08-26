Car crashes into Ocala business

OCALA, Fla. – A car crashed into the Auto Mall on Pine Avenue in the area of 24th Street and 3rd Avenue in Ocala on Tuesday, according to police.

Ocala police said the driver lost control and went over a concrete pole in the parking lot.

The car would crash into the building.

The driver was the only person in the car and no one was in the building at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police said the driver is suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

Investigators said the driver suffered minor injuries consistent with not wearing a seatbelt.