Coronavirus: 179 people asked to quarantine since start of Seminole County school year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The number of people Seminole County Public Schools has asked to quarantine this academic year stands at 179 Wednesday, up from 158 on Tuesday.

That number also includes two teachers who were possibly exposed and sent into quarantine before classes began.

Of the new possible COVID-19 exposures, 13 were at Bear Lake Elementary School, officials said.

Below is the list of schools:

2 teachers prior to the school year starting at Altamonte Elementary School who are set to return next week

18 individuals quarantining at Lake Mary Elementary School

21 individuals quarantining at Lawton Elementary School

13 individuals quarantining at Bear Lake Elementary School

15 individuals quarantining at Wilson Elementary School

3 individuals quarantining at Winter Springs High School

11 individuals quarantining at Hagerty High School

26 individuals quarantining at Lyman High School

70 individuals quarantining at Lake Brantley High School, based on three instances

On Tuesday, SCPS said that there were 11 possible exposures at Teague Elementary School, but on Wednesday that school was taken off the list because SCPS said it was still “waiting to confirm.” If those quarantines are added back, they would bring the total number to 190.

The district on Wednesday also upped the number of individuals in quarantine at Lake Brantley High School from 51 to 70.

Keep in mind, those who are in quarantine have not necessarily been diagnosed with COVID-19 but are self-isolating because they may have been exposed to the deadly respiratory illness.

Michael Lawrence, communications officer for Seminole County Public Schools, said the confirmed cases include both teachers and students. He said the district is working with the health department to determine who needs to quarantine.

“So we really want to make sure that they’ve had close contact, within that 6 feet, masks or no masks, with that longer than 15 minutes of time,” Lawrence said Tuesday.

Seminole County students who opted for in-person learning returned to the classroom on Aug. 17 and were greeted by enhanced safety measures, including desk shields and masks.

Everyone who has been asked to self-quarantine has been switched to the district’s Seminole Connect remote-learning platform. Those students and teachers will be utilizing the platform for the duration of their quarantine, per district policy, according to statements from each school.

The number of cases and quarantines associated with Seminole County schools is expected to fluctuate daily.

