Florida man hits Disney worker after being asked to change mask, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who was upset about being told that he and his family needed to change their masks to be in line with Disney’s coronavirus rules smacked an Epcot security guard, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Enrico Toro arrived at the park Aug. 14 with his wife and three children but when they arrived at the check-in area, security guards told them they needed to put different masks on since the ones they were wearing didn’t meet Disney’s standards.

The family left and when they returned about 10 minutes later, one of the children was still not wearing the proper type of mask so security guards stopped the family again, according to the report.

Deputies said Toro became irate, began cursing and said, “Call the police, they will have to shoot me to leave.”

Records show the victim was reaching for his phone to call his supervisor when Toro smacked him across the head with an open hand.

Toro’s wife intervened and pulled her husband away toward the parking lot as he continued cursing and making threats, telling the victim he knew where he lived and he was going to kill him, according to the report.

The victim was not injured.

Toro, of Orlando, was arrested on a battery charge.

Guests on Walt Disney World property are required to wear masks without valves or holes of any kind. Masks must have ear ties or loops, meaning neck gaiters and bandannas are not allowed.

On Wednesday, Disney released a statement about the arrest.

“We expect guests to treat our cast members with courtesy and respect, and while the vast majority of guests have adapted to our new measures, this unfortunate case required law enforcement,” a spokesperson said.