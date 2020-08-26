Suspects arrested in attempted murder shooting at Titusville gas station, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Two suspects are in custody for their involvement in a shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station that left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said the victim was at the pumps at the gas station on South Hopkins Avenue Tuesday when he got into a brief physical fight with Bobby Mack Britt, 19, and then moments later, he was involved in a fight with Reshod Benjamin Lewis, 27.

As the victim and Lewis were fighting, Britt shot the victim from behind, a news release said.

Officials did not say why the men were fighting.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, records show. A woman he was with was threatened with a gun but not injured, according to authorities.

After the shooting, police said Britt and Lewis fled in a white Ford Taurus, which officers pursued briefly then blocked at the intersection of Barna Avenue and Majestic Court.

Britt and Lewis ran from the disabled vehicle, with Britt entering someone’s home, but have both since been taken into custody, records show.

According to an arrest report, Britt recently released a rap song on SoundCloud that featured lyrics about the victim. Police said photos of the victim were also used as artwork for the song.

Britt is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, burglary to an occupied residence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence and driving with knowledge of a suspended license.

Lewis is facing charges of principal in the first degree to attempted first-degree murder, battery and resisting arrest without violence.