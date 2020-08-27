Couple arrested in fatal Holly Hill shooting on New Year’s Day, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man on New Year’s Day, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Justin Paul Blauberg was found suffering from a gunshot wound, slumped behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla after he crashed into a parked Jeep on Jan. 1, records show.

Witnesses who were at Charleston Place apartments off Nova Road said they heard popping sounds but thought it was fireworks for the holiday. One man it was the crunching sound that caused him to go outside and that’s when he realized his Jeep had been hit.

Blauberg died as a result of his injuries.

Police said Thursday that Joshua Shelton, 27, and Julianna Rizzo, 23, were arrested in Malibu, California during a traffic stop on charges of principle to second-degree homicide.

Details about the couple’s alleged involvement in the shooting were not immediately available.

They are being held without bond in California until they can be extradited back to Florida.

“I’m extremely proud of the extraordinary level of effort and time that our Investigators devoted to solving this senseless murder,” Holly Hill Chief of Police Stephen K. Aldrich said.