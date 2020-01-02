Man found shot in car after Holly Hill crash

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound after he crashed into another vehicle at a Holly Hill apartment complex, police said.

Police said officers were called Wednesday night to the Charleston Place apartments off Nova Road and found the victim in a car.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Holly Hill police said a white car was spotted leaving the area, but it’s not certain if it was connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.