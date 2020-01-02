Man shot, killed in Orange County neighborhood, family says

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in the middle of an Orange County neighborhood, according to family members.

The fatal shooting was reported on Ella J Gilmore Street near Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office only said a 34-year-old man was shot. The victim’s family told News 6 that the man did not survive.

“He was actually found by one of my family members (who) attempted to apply CPR. They actually have to live with him taking his last breath,” said Tequrite Dericho, the victim’s cousin, who added that the man was shot near his aunt’s house.

No other details, including a motive or any information about the shooter, have been released.

A family member tells me her 34-year-old cousin was found shot by a family member... and that they tragically had to watch him take his last breath @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/psdu7C5gkQ — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 2, 2020

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.