Man shot, killed in Orange County neighborhood, family says

Deputies investigate shooting near Apopka

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: shooting, crime, Orange County
Family members say a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood near Apopka.
APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in the middle of an Orange County neighborhood, according to family members.

The fatal shooting was reported on Ella J Gilmore Street near Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office only said a 34-year-old man was shot. The victim’s family told News 6 that the man did not survive.

“He was actually found by one of my family members (who) attempted to apply CPR. They actually have to live with him taking his last breath,” said Tequrite Dericho, the victim’s cousin, who added that the man was shot near his aunt’s house.

No other details, including a motive or any information about the shooter, have been released.

