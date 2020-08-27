License plate reader helps deputies nab attempted felony murder suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted on an attempted felony murder charge out of the Orlando area was arrested Wednesday after a license plate reader helped deputies pinpoint his location, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that after the hit on the license plate, they located Malcom Robinson’s silver Honda on South State Road 415 and conducted a felony traffic stop.

Video shows a deputy got out of his patrol vehicle with his gun drawn and ordered Robinson to get out of the car with his hands up.

According to the footage, Robinson followed the deputy’s numerous commands. He was taken into custody without incident.

“Y’all doin’ all this like I done killed somebody,” Robinson told deputies.

He was booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of attempted felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.