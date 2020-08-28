Brevard Schools reports 6,500 unregistered students at end of first week of school

VIERA, Fla. – Following its first week of classes, Brevard Public Schools said 6,700 students remain unaccounted for and are not registered for in school or learning at home options.

The Brevard County teachers union called the unregistered numbers a reflection of parents who are questioning the safety of reopening plans amid the pandemic.

Brevard Federation of Teachers Second Vice President Jonathan Hilliard said a lot of parents are waiting to see how things go.

“When the community is not sure, this is what happens. They may wait and see into another week,” Hilliard said.

The teachers union said that since Monday, there have been confirmed coronavirus cases in schools including both teachers and students.

The school district did not comment on questions related to cases.

School leaders did say that the longer students wait to report their enrollment plans, the more concerned the district becomes.

At the school board meeting this week, board members and the superintendent had a talk about losing government funding if attendance doesn’t get better.

A spokeswoman Friday said the district expects the numbers to improve a lot in the coming weeks.

“We’re working really hard to make that happen,” media and publications specialist Katherine Allen said. “We’re going to keep working with our families and make sure that they’re connected with their schools and get these kids learning again.”

The district takes its next official attendance count next week.