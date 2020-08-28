Coronavirus cancels EDC Orlando

You know the drill by now. You have an event you’re looking forward to and it gets postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10th annual Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando is the latest local event to get rescheduled into 2021, according to event officials.

The event was slated to take place Nov. 13-15 at Tinker Field.

Founder and CEO of Insomnia Pasquale Rotella said on Instagram, “I hope everyone is staying safe & healthy! As you might have imagined after we moved EDC Las Vegas to May 2021, we will be shifting Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal to 2021 as well.”

There’s no word of an Orlando date for 2021, but Rotella said the extra time allows the rescheduled events more time to be better creatively and logistically.

“In the meantime, we will of course continue to keep the vibe alive through InsomniacTV with a bunch of new Livestreams & Rave-A-Thons so stay tuned for those announcements,” Rotella said.

If you missed last year’s event or you just want to look back and reminisce, scroll through these photos.

To stay up to date with the latest information, visit the event’s website here.