Man arrested in connection to 2019 fatal shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a man connected to a shooting where a woman was found injured in her car in January 2019 and later died.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tabitha Tavernier, 33, was gravely injured in the shooting and never recovered. She died in October 2019 due to her injuries.

After a year of investigating, detectives arrested Marcus Ryan Dallas, 30, for his involvement.

Dallas is facing multiple charges including third-degree felony murder, deputies said.

His bond has been set at over $100,000.

According to deputies, they originally found the 33-year-old with a gunshot wound in her car. The car had crashed 25 feet into a drainage canal on Jan. 7, 2019.

Authorities say Tavernier was unconscious when she was found in the 1900 block of Americana Boulevard near Orlando.