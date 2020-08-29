More than 1,900 Central Florida hotel employees facing layoffs or temporary layoffs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 1,900 Central Florida hotel employees are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs, according to letters from Loews Hotels and Co and Marriott amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loews Hotels and Co and Marriott sent letters this week to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer informing them of the news.
- Loews announced 475 employees at the Portofino Bay Hotel on Universal Boulevard are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 176 employees with the Lakewood Support Facility are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 164 employees with the Cabana Bay Beach Resort on Adventure Way are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- 200 employees at the Hard Rock Hotel are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
- Marriott announced 601 employees are facing layoffs at the Orlando World Center Marriott on World Center Drive, the layoffs are expected to be permanent on Oct. 30
- 187 employees at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa are facing layoffs
- 154 employees at the Marriott Village Orlando Complex are facing layoffs