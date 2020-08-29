86ºF

Local News

More than 1,900 Central Florida hotel employees facing layoffs or temporary layoffs

Loews Hotels & Co and Marriott informed Mayor Demings and Mayor Dyer of layoffs

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, coronavirus
More than 1,900 Central Florida hotel employees are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs, according to letters from Loews Hotels and Co and Marriott.
More than 1,900 Central Florida hotel employees are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs, according to letters from Loews Hotels and Co and Marriott. (Universal Orlando Resort)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 1,900 Central Florida hotel employees are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs, according to letters from Loews Hotels and Co and Marriott amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loews Hotels and Co and Marriott sent letters this week to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer informing them of the news.

  • Loews announced 475 employees at the Portofino Bay Hotel on Universal Boulevard are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
  • 176 employees with the Lakewood Support Facility are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
  • 164 employees with the Cabana Bay Beach Resort on Adventure Way are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
  • 200 employees at the Hard Rock Hotel are facing layoffs or temporary layoffs
  • Marriott announced 601 employees are facing layoffs at the Orlando World Center Marriott on World Center Drive, the layoffs are expected to be permanent on Oct. 30
  • 187 employees at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa are facing layoffs
  • 154 employees at the Marriott Village Orlando Complex are facing layoffs

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: