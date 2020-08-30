Authorities investigate after person fires gun at car on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting that took place along westbound I-4.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 p.m. near the 36-mile marker.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told investigators that a red Ford Mustang was driving recklessly, speeding and passing other vehicles using the emergency shoulders.

“As the Mustang pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, a 2013 Honda CR-Z, the victim heard a thump along the driver’s side of his vehicle,” deputies said.

The Mustang then drove west on the interstate. The victim informed authorities of a possible partial Florida tag number of LEI or LE1.

The driver of the CR-Z had originally thought that something was thrown at his car, however, troopers later discovered one pistol round from the vehicle.

“The victim was unable to provide a suspect description to Troopers,” investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.