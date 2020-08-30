Volusia County schools starts Monday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Volusia County students are getting ready for the first day of school on Monday.

Josie Stumph put the final touches on her 5th-grade language arts and social studies classroom last week. She said she’s ready to welcome students back to Holly Hill School.

“It’s different, but we’re doing everything we can to make it feel safe,” Stumph said.

Last week News 6 got a tour of her classroom. It is filled with books and messages of positivity, as well as new safety measures put in place because of COVID-19.

The desks are spaced apart with plexiglass shields. There is also a sanitation station.

“We have lots of reminders around the room, as well as procedures that we’ll practice at the beginning of the year for hand sanitizing, washing, keeping clean, keeping their masks on,” Stumph said.

According to Volusia County Schools, 61% of students are returning to the classroom for in-person learning. The district said 24% of students signed up for Volusia Live, which mirrors face to face learning, but the lessons are live-streamed and students learn remotely. Volusia schools said almost 15% of students are using Enhanced Volusia Learning Online, which is virtual learning, but at the student’s own pace.

For in-person learning, all students and staff will be required to wear face masks while on campus and undergo temperature checks.

The school district said rooms will be disinfected between classes.

However, the teachers union declared an impasse on safety negotiations last week and canceled two bargaining sessions with the district.

The union’s president, Elizabeth Albert, said many teachers spoke out during last week’s school board meeting saying they were concerned about their health and claim not everyone will follow CDC guidelines.

“We have spent more than four weeks trying to negotiate terms and conditions of work for reopening our schools during a pandemic,” Albert said.

