135 people asked to quarantine in Brevard County schools after COVID-19 exposure

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – More than 100 people have been asked to quarantine after Brevard County Public Schools officials say there have been 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the district.

A district spokesperson says up to 135 people have been asked to quarantine since Aug. 7. That number does not include charter schools, according to the spokesperson.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 were detected among staff, teachers and students, district officials said. The district did not say which schools were impacted or if the infected individuals were recently on campus.

Earlier this month, the Brevard Federation of Teachers union reported at least 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the school year. Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 20, at least 15 school employees were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 at 12 sites throughout the county, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Brevard County students started school on Aug. 25.