Mother walks in on Deltona man sexually abusing child, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona man has been arrested after a woman walked in on him sexually abusing her 6-year-old daughter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother came home from work Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. and went to check on her children, who had been at the house with 20-year-old Mossett Matthews, records show.

When the mother opened the door to a bedroom, she found her 6-year-old daughter lying in bed with Matthews and she noticed the girl quickly pull up her shorts and underwear, according to the report.

The woman immediately told her daughter and her son who was on the floor playing with an electronic device to leave the room and she left them in the care of their grandmother while she went to calm down before confronting Matthews, records show.

Deputies said when the woman returned home, she asked her daughter what was happening and she said Matthews was sexually abusing her and he’d been so for about a year.

The woman then confronted Matthews and he said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” but never specifically mentioned what he was sorry for, according to the affidavit.

The girl was examined and interviewed and a search warrant was conducted at the home.

Matthews was arrested on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12.