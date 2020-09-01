Arrest made in fatal robbery-related shooting, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – An arrest has been made after a man was shot in the head during an “isolated robbery-related incident” and Sanford police say more arrests could be made.

On Aug. 18, 23-year-old Gaensley Noel was found behind the wheel of a parked car on Yale Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the head after police received a 911 call, according to a news release.

Noel was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At the time, police said the shooting happened during an “isolated robbery-related incident” but provided no further details as to what that meant.

On Tuesday, police announced that Tristan L. Sanders Jr., 19, was arrested on charges of felony homicide, attempted robbery with a firearm, burglary with a battery, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and shooting a missile into an occupied conveyance.

He was arrested Monday in Sanford.

A news release did not provide further details about his alleged involvement in the crime. It did, however, note that additional arrests in the case could be made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).