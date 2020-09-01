‘Back to business as usual,’ Lynx resumes fares in September

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Vanita Charles takes a Lynx bus to and from work every day and for the last couple of months she’s been riding for free.

Charles said because the agency waives costs due to the pandemic, she was able to save some money.

“A lot of people don’t work and some people have money to pay the bus, some don’t have,” she said.

The free rides are now over. Last week, Lynx announced it will start charging fares starting Sept. 1. Fees were initially waived on March 30, shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Luther Nelson said paying for the bus won’t be an issue for him though he thinks it might be for other riders who can’t afford it.

“Well they’ve been charging all along and let us rode for free and we appreciate that in epedemic time but it’s now back to business as usual. Everybody gotta get back to life,” Nelson explained.

The agency said passes that were previously purchased, but haven’t been activated, are still valid.

Riders may purchase passes at the customer service window of the LYNX Central Station or on the agency’s website. Passes can also be purchased through the LYNX PawPass mobile payment app.

LYNX is currently operating a full schedule with limited seating to help with social distancing measures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Riders are required to wear facial coverings on buses and while inside agency facilities.

Any customer who does not have a mask can get a free one at the Central Station customer service window.