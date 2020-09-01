Gov. DeSantis extends temporary ban on evictions for tenants adversely impacted by COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a temporary ban on eviction and mortgage foreclosures to single-family mortgagors and residential tenants adversely impacted by the coronavirus.

The temporary ban has been extended until Oct. 1.

Gov. DeSantis signed the extension hours before the deadline.

[CLICK HERE: Orange County eviction relief portal opens. Here’s how to apply]

The executive order said the extension applies to tenants and mortgagors who have faced the loss of employment, diminished wages, diminished business income, or other monetary loss during the pandemic.

Roberta Walton with Orange County Clerk of Courts said in a virtual meeting in July landlords can still evict tenants for non-COVID-19 reasons.

Tenants and mortgagors will have to pay the back rent at some point to avoid eviction.

Orange County officials said a tenant who can’t pay rent after the executive order is lifted should contact their landlord and ask for an extension on rent payment.

Walton urges tenants to be in contact with their landlord if they are struggling with payments due to coronavirus.

She said if a tenant and a landlord do agree on a new payment plan, the tenant should make sure to get it in writing.