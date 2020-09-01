New video released of fatal shooting of Salaythis Melvin

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new video has been released of the fatal shooting of Salaythis Melvin.

[RELATED: New body camera video doesn’t offer insight into what led to deputy fatally shooting Salaythis Melvin]

The video is surveillance from a camera at the Florida Mall on Aug. 27, the day Melvin was shot in the back by an Orange County deputy.

The deputy said he feared Melvin was reaching for a gun in his waistband.

The video was obtained by Melvin’s family attorney.

The attorney said the video is not the best and it was taken from far away and it shows some activity in the top center of the screen.

From this video, it is hard to see what is happening.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is continuing its investigation into what happened.