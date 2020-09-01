Sanford homeowner who fatally shot teen in back won’t face charges, attorney says

SANFORD, Fla. – State prosecutors have decided not to file charges against the Sanford homeowner who fatally shot a 17-year-old during an attempted car burglary in May, according to the attorney for the teen’s family.

Sanford police said a homeowner on Garrison Drive shot Adrien Green in the middle of the night on May 6.

Officers say Green was able to take off eastbound down Anderson Street. Officers found him around 1:17 a.m. lying on the road with a single gunshot wound to his back, according to Sanford police. Green was a junior at University High School in Volusia County, according to his family.

The case was turned over to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office in early June to determine whether charges would be filed, or whether a grand jury would be seated for the case. State Attorney Phil Archer said in June he would personally review the case and evidence.

State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Tuesday, saying he will not pursue charges.

“There is no question that this incident is a tragedy with heartbreaking consequences that touch not only the Green family, but our community as a whole. No young person should lose their life in such a violent manner and no parent should have to deal with burying their child at 17. Ever,” Archer wrote in his statement. “The fact that Mr. Green was committing serious felony crimes in this case is not disputed.”

He proceeded to explain though it was an unfortunate event, the homeowner did nothing illegal outlining evidence Green had committed a crime by entering on the homeowners property and working to break into the homeowner’s vehicles.

“This does not mean that I don’t wish that the resident had chosen a different response to this situation. Could he have stayed inside and waited for the police to respond? Absolutely. The resident himself has expressed deep remorse to the investigators that his actions ended a young man’s life,” Archer said. “I’m certain he would make a different choice if he had it to do over. But the fact that he had other choices does not mean that the choice he made was an unlawful one.”

Attorney Mark O’Mara, who represents Green’s family, said the family met Tuesday morning with Archer and Sanford police officials and was told the state would not be pressing charges against the homeowner or sending the case to a grand jury.

In June, when the case was handed over to the state attorney’s office for final review, Seminole County Assistant State Attorney Dan Faggard said under Florida law, when an individual is committing a forcible felony, including robbery, the victim is allowed to use deadly force to prevent that person from going through with that forcible felony.

Faggard said the incident would likely be investigated as a stand your ground case, a controversial Florida law that allows victims to use force in self-defense when one is fearing for their life. He was careful to outline that statute extends beyond the well-known portions of the controversial law, saying there are multiple components that discuss the justifiable use of deadly force.

