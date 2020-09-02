Brevard schools temporarily closes Golfview Elementary due to COVID-19

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools announced the temporary closure of Golfview Elementary School due to rising numbers of the coronavirus.

School officials did not disclose how many cases have been reported so far.

They did say it’s a low number, but it could impact many classrooms.

The district said the school will return to normal operations next Tuesday.

“The closure will take place immediately,” according to a press release sent by the district. “All students currently participating in brick and mortar instruction, will be moved to eLearning from home or paper/pencil packets. Families are being notified of the closure this evening and should NOT have their child attend school for the remainder of the week.”

District officials said the closure impact all school programming and bus service.

They said meals will still be provided by the district.

Lunches can be picked up in the car loop between 10 a.m. and noon from Wednesday through Friday.

The district said the Florida Department of Health has notified all of the families of children who were in close contact with individuals who were confirmed to be positive with COVID-19, and they have requested they quarantine for 14 days.

They said families who have not been alerted do not need to quarantine, but they should continue to monitor their health and take a daily temperature for any sign of illness.

Essential staff, including office, custodial, cafeteria, and aftercare employees will still report to work on Wednesday, with instructional staff returning on Thursday to conduct eLearning.

School officials said crews be conducting a deep clean of Golfview Elementary.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.