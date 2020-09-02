Gov. DeSantis holds news conference to discuss tourism in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss tourism in Daytona Beach.

On Wednesday, Florida reported fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 2,402 new cases were added to the state’s running total, which is now at 633,442 since the virus was first reported in March.

DeSantis has been pushing for more tourists to visit the Sunshine State.

The governor made the case that tourists could safely take commercial flights to visit Florida, as newly reported coronavirus cases grew by more than 3,800 people Friday, down from peak averages of nearly 12,000 cases daily in mid-July.

Speaking with industry executives at an airline travel forum in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis said he hadn’t heard of any airline passenger catching the virus on a plane.

“When this industry thrives, it provides this economic security for so many people in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Airlines and airport executives told DeSantis that the virus was having the biggest impact on international travel to Florida since many countries had implemented travel restrictions and quarantines on people traveling to and from the United States.

DeSantis said 8.8 million people traveled from March to June in Florida, down from 24 million during the same period a year earlier.

He said from March 1 to June 30, when comparing numbers year over year, the number of people visiting Central Florida decreased 67%. In that same period, room demand at local hotels decreased by 75%, according to DeSantis.

“You have a ripple effect,” the governor said. “When things slowed down they, stopped the ripple effect, went in the other direction, so that had a huge impact on employment in the area and on people’s small businesses.”