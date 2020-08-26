WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Gov. DeSantis holds discussion at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion about theme parks Wednesday at Universal Orlando.

The roundtable, which will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com in the video player above, is scheduled to start at noon.

Universal and SeaWorld Orlando reopened to guests in early June after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney reopened in July.

The parks tightened their face covering policies shortly after reopening in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

DeSantis’ visit to Universal comes as Florida continues to see a drop in new daily cases of coronavirus. Tuesday marked the 10th straight day that the state reported fewer than 5,000 new cases.

Since March 1, when coronavirus was first detected in Florida, the state has reported more than 605,000 cases. Officials said 10,580 Floridians have died due to the virus; another 137 nonresidents have died in the state.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.