These minority-owned restaurants are feeding the NBA Bubble

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA is working with 10, minority-owned restaurants in the Orlando area to keep all the staff and players in the NBA Bubble fed.

All 22 teams are finishing the rest of the season at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The players and staff are living in what’s known as the NBA bubble to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A league representative said the NBA is working with 10 local, minority-owned restaurants for the campus delivery program.

“Several have been onboarded in accordance with NBA-required health and safety protocols and have begun accepting orders via the NBA Campus app,” an NBA coordinator said. “We’re continuing to source additional restaurants and minority-owned vendors to provide catering services as needed for team dining experiences.”

News 6 previously spoke to the owners of 1000 Degrees Pizza and Seana’s Caribbean Food, restaurants that are part of the NBA bubble delivery program.

August is National Black Business Month which celebrates the economic impact Black-owned businesses have on our economy and acknowledge the challenges that are unique to Black business owners. Many local business have faced economic hardship due to the ongoing pandemic, in particular minority-owned businesses.

The NBA couldn’t release all the names of the local restaurant but here are six locally-run businesses feeding world-class athletes, in case you want to try them out and eat like a basketball pro.

1000 Degrees Pizza

What: Brick oven-fired pizza, fire-roasted wings and custom-built salads.

Where: 13599 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden

Website: https://www.1000degreespizza.com/neapolitan-pizza-menu/

Sofrito Latin Café

What: Flavors, dishes and drinks from several Latin American countries.

Where: 8607 Palm Pkwy, Orlando

Website: https://www.sofritocafe.com/

Seana’s Caribbean Food

What: Authentic Caribbean Soul food.

Where: 719 Good Homes Road, Orlando

Website: https://www.facebook.com/SeanasCooking/

Justin’s Caribbean Fusion Restaurant

What: Caribbean fusion.

Where: 6700 Conroy Road #120, Orlando

Website: http://justinscfr.com/

Comfort Kitchen, Chef Lex Grant

What: Healthy home cooking, classic American and southern Caribbean cuisine.

Where: Pop-up restaurant, call to order

Website: http://www.cheflexgrant.com/

Executive Chef Kitchen, Chef Shawn Loving

What: Executive chef

Where: Private chef based in Orlando

Website: https://chefloving.com/

Throughout the month of August and beyond News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will highlight some of the Black-owned businesses in Central Florida and the impact they are making in the community. Learn more at ClickOrlando.com/blackbiz.