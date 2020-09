Mount Dora, Fla. – A new flyover bridge is set to open as early as Wednesday in Lake County.

The bridge, part of the Wekiva Parkway project, will give drivers easier access to State Road 46 when driving on U.S. 441 in Mount Dora.

Transportation officials say the flyover is part of several upgrades to the area, including the widening of lanes, enhanced intersections and added bike lanes and sidewalks.