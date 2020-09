Published: September 2, 2020, 10:48 am Updated: September 2, 2020, 11:12 am

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue is treating four patients in a hazmat incident at Stanton Energy Plant.

The incident happened sometime Wednesday morning, according to OCFR. Crews say the issue has been isolated.

The scene is still under investigation. Officials did not offer any other details.

