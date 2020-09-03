Seminole County to suspend applications for individual assistance from CARES Act due to high response

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials said due to a significant response for the CARES Act individual assistance program the application deadline has been set for 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Seminole CARES Individual Assistance support hotline will be available from 8AM-6PM, M-F at (877) 330-1818.

Seminole County was awarded $82 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act fund to help address some of the economic fallout from the pandemic. The county has set aside $10 million for small businesses, $7 million for individuals, and $3 million for nonprofits.

Individuals and families who qualify can receive up to $5,000 in CARES Act money to help cover housing, utility payments, food, and basic needs.

Grants for both programs will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals can apply at www.seminolecountyfl.gov/cares when the application portal opens.