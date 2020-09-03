Seminole County to suspend applications for individual assistance from CARES Act due to high response

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials said due to a significant response for the CARES Act individual assistance program the application deadline has been set for 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Due to a significant response for the Seminole CARES Individual Assistance Program, Seminole County will suspend the application portal on 9/4, at 11:59p.m. Seminole CARES Individual Assistance support hotline will be available from 8AM-6PM, M-F at (877) 330-1818. pic.twitter.com/ulir0QatHt— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) September 3, 2020
Seminole County was awarded $82 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act fund to help address some of the economic fallout from the pandemic. The county has set aside $10 million for small businesses, $7 million for individuals, and $3 million for nonprofits.
Individuals and families who qualify can receive up to $5,000 in CARES Act money to help cover housing, utility payments, food, and basic needs.
Click here to learn about eligibility and the documents needed
Grants for both programs will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Individuals can apply at www.seminolecountyfl.gov/cares when the application portal opens.