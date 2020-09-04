Here’s when you can go saltwater fishing without a license

It’s Labor Day weekend and a great time to spend a day out enjoying the water.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, you can go saltwater fishing without a license.

It’s one of eight days of license-free fishing in 2020 offered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.

All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply.

The only remaining license-free fishing day n 2020 is the Saturday following Thanksgiving and it applies to saltwater fishing as well.

To learn more, click here. For fishing regulations and tips, click here and to renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.