Port Orange arson suspect wanted on attempted murder charges, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Port Orange police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of intentionally setting a woman on fire and burning down a mobile home.

Police and Port Orange Fire Rescue responded to the home at 5348 Landis Ave. on Thursday at 3:31 a.m. for a structure fire.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and a woman inside had suffered burns, officials said.

The owner of the home said he woke up and saw the woman’s legs on fire. She was taken to Halifax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By the end of Thursday, the state fire marshal was called in to assist after police suspected arson. Investigators said they believe the fire was tied to a domestic violence incident.

As a result of the investigation, Port Orange Police Department detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Raymond J. Garneau, 51, of Port Orange. Police did not say what the relationship between the suspect and the victim was or if Garneau owned the mobile home.

Garneau is wanted for attempted murder, arson of an occupied dwelling, felony domestic battery and deprivation of access to 911.

Authorities are actively looking for the 51-year-old and asking anyone who has information about the incident or Garneau’s whereabouts to contact Detective Ben Benezette at 386-506-5893 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.