ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the 700 block of 18th Street at about 7:55 p.m.

Officials said deputies found the 47-year-old victim, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Marlin Fryer, with a gunshot wound.

Fryer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.