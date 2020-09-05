83ºF

Postal Service in Central Florida set to hire 1,000 employees in Central Florida

Mail Handler Assistant pays $16.55 an hour

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Postal Service in Central Florida is set to hire 1,000 employees in Central Florida.

USPS said successful applicants will work at one of seven mail processing and distribution centers from Nov. 7 through Jan. 1.

The openings include:

  • Mail Processing Clerk pays $18.15 an hour
  • Mail Handler Assistant pays $16.55 an hour

USPS said positions are open in:

  • Fort Myers
  • Mid Florida (Lake Mary)
  • Orlando
  • Seminole
  • Manasota
  • Tampa
  • Ybor

Positions will also be available at annexes in Lakeland, Melbourne, and Tampa, according to the USPS.

Anyone interested in applying can click on this link, applications for the positions listed above we be from Sept. 8 through Sept. 12.

