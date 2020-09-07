‘American Portrait’ to paint life of Hispanic Americans in Orange County cultural month kickoff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Hispanic Heritage Committee of Greater Orange County is working to paint the portrait of what it’s like to be a Hispanic American in Central Florida.

This year for its signature kickoff event, the not-for-profit corporation is hosting a screening of “American Portrait,” a national storytelling project where people across the country share their individual stories to create a real-time, multimedia, self-made portrait of America. The event is co-hosted with WUCF-TV and will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“WUCF is interested in ensuring that our diverse Central Florida community is represented, including our Hispanic residents who have been critical to shaping the landscape in Central Florida,” said Dr. Phil Hoffman, executive director for WUCF. “That’s why we partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Committee of Greater Orange County to actively collect Hispanic American stories for ’American Portrait’ in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Though the community can’t celebrate in person, the committee will host the virtual screening of the documentary featuring three familiar faces who can speak to the Hispanic culture and what it’s like to be a Latinx in Central Florida.

People will hear from Dr. Raúl Pino, Orange County Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health, speak about his experience, especially as a prominent local Latino figure during the pandemic. The film also features the founders and CEOs of People Who Make A Difference and the Gender Advancement Project, Marcia Romero and Ashley Figueroa, respectively.

“This collaboration with community partners is an example of what can be accomplished when we all work together,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news release.

To watch the local screening, register online here and tune in Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. People can also leave their thoughts and respond to thought-provoking prompts at www.wucf.org/AmericanPortrait.