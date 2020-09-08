Attempted murder suspect arrested in Port Orange domestic violence arson

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man wanted on an attempted murder charge has been arrested days after he was named as a suspect in what authorities called a domestic violence arson, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home on Landis Avenue.

Records show a woman who lived at the home woke up to find that her leg was on fire. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

At the time, investigators said they believe the fire was tied to a domestic violence incident and was arson.

The Port Orange Police Department later identified Raymond J. Garneau, 51, as a suspect in the case and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities did not provide any information as to why they believe Garneau is responsible for the fire or information as to his relationship with the victim.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a Super 8 hotel in Ormond Beach on charges of attempted murder, arson of an occupied dwelling, felony domestic battery and deprivation of access to 911.