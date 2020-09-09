7 Census kiosks set up in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Seven Census kiosks have been set up in Orange County.

Staff members will be at each kiosk to help people fill out the forms.

The kiosks are available at seven different community centers in Orange County and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kiosks are at the following community centers:

East Orange

Hal P. Marston

Holden Heights

John Bridges

Maxey

Taft

Pine Hills

The latest numbers show 61.9 percent of people in Florida and 62.3 percent of people in Orange County have filled out the Census.

Census forms can be filled out online at this link.

The Census can also be filled out over the phone, the English number is 844-330-2020 and the Spanish number is at 844-468-2020.