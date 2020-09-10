News 6 viewer plans to buy laptop for boy with autism

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 first introduced you to Margo Dinardo and her son, Eric, on Wednesday.

After that story aired, a viewer contacted us because they wanted to buy Eric the laptop he needed to complete his school work.

Dinardo said Eric has been on a waiting list with Orange County Public Schools to get a laptop.

[TRENDING: Massive Sanford fire evacuates 800 homes | UCF suspends frat, sorority over COVID-19 | Tropics active on peak of hurricane season]

In fact, she said he’s not the only one, adding that he is number 70 on a list of students waiting to get a laptop at Olympia High School.

Dinardo said she was blown away by the generosity of a viewer who wanted to help her and her family.

“There is kind people out there, it just regained my faith in humanity and humankind,” Dinardo said.

Dinardo said the kind viewer reached out because they, too, have friends who have a child with autism. And like Dinardo’s son, Eric, they have a child at home doing LaunchEd.

Dinardo said when she spoke with the generous viewer, they told her they could see the frustration that sometimes occurs when their child is not heard by their teacher or classmates, and said they could only imagine how difficult it must be for Eric.

Then, they offered to buy Eric a laptop this weekend.

It’s a gesture that has Dinardo grateful.

“They were just really genuine, really sweet, really sincere,” Dinardo said.

She said Eric was equally touched by the act of kindness.

On Thursday, News 6 spoke with OCPS, and school officials said if a family doesn’t have another computer at home that they can use for school, they are then given priority to be able to get a device.

Additionally, OCPS said they urge families to talk to their principals if they are having any issues with laptops.

School officials also said that families are welcome to use any device they may have at home for LaunchEd, adding it’s a program that’s compatible with a number of devices.

OCPS said it does not have to be a school-issued laptop to work with the LaunchEd platform.