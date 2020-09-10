UCF suspends frat, sorority for disregarding COVID-19 policies

The University of Central Florida on Wednesday suspended a sorority and a fraternity for violating the school’s COVID-19 policies.

The Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity placed the sorority Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) and the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) on interim organizational suspension.

“ZTA was placed on interim suspension for allegedly hosting an unapproved social gathering on campus,” school leaders said. “The sorority followed the university’s process for applying to host an event, but the event was still pending a decision from UCF when they elected to hold it anyway.”

[TRENDING: Massive Sanford fire evacuates 800 homes | Pastor charged with murder in wife’s slaying | Tropics active on peak of hurricane season]

Officials at the school also said the event willfully disregarded the university’s COVID-19 policies and guidelines.

“SAE was placed on interim suspension for allegedly hosting a large social gathering off campus that willfully disregarded the university’s COVID-19 policies and guidelines,” officials added.

Two students were placed on interim suspension for not complying with the university’s policies during the pandemic.

“One student allegedly did not remain isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, and the other allegedly hosted large social gatherings off-campus that violated university policy,” school officials said.

Meanwhile, UCF announced more positive cases of coronavirus inside its student organizations on campus.

According to officials, the organizations are Zeta Tau Alpha and Kappa Alpha Theta and Alpha Epsilon Phi.

“A total of 79 women live in the three houses, and a total of 16 of these women have tested positive,” officials said.

[RELATED: Labor Day parties, increase in COVID-19 student cases prompts warning from UCF to students]

According to a news release, 15 of the school’s 100-plus isolation rooms are currently in use.

“Most students are electing to complete their isolation period at their permanent residence,” officials said.

According to the UCF student behavioral policy put in place Sept. 1, all students, regardless of whether they are on or off campus, must adhere to guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Students are not to engage in conduct that would endanger the safety, health and well being of others, including limiting gatherings of 12 or more.