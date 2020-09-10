Rapid testing on the way in Orange County, health officer says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health gave the Orange County Medical Advisory committee an encouraging report and took questions on Wednesday.

“We have received confirmation that rapid testing has been sent to us so we should have it soon,” Dr. Pino said.

Rapid testing is on the way, this comes after Olympia High School was forced to close.

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said it was a call that had to be made for the well-being of students and staff.

“Sunday afternoon as those numbers were reviewed, six cases and 156 exposures, based on a community event, a birthday party,” Superintendent Jenkins said.

During the virtual meeting, Dr. Pino said his team has been tracking confirmed COVID-19 cases on college campuses too.

“There have been some outbreaks at UCF in sorority houses outside the campus and we are tracking those as well,” he said.

Dr. Pino said data reveals 25% of the coronavirus cases under the age of 18 are symptomatic. He said in the past 14 days there have been 58 positive cases among teens between 14-17.

Superintendent Jenkins shared data with the committee the district compiled about the latest numbers.

“Grand total of cases so far is about 92, that was earlier this afternoon at 63 different schools,” Superintendent Jenkins said.

It is not clear how soon rapid testing will be available or who it will be available to. The medical advisory committee is expected to meet on Sept. 16.