Tattoo artist forced woman to touch him while she got a tattoo, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars after authorities in Brevard County said he forced a woman’s hand onto his groin while she was getting a tattoo.

According to the Satellite Beach Police Department, Michael Sean Bush, 36, is the owner and operator of The Looming Locust, a tattoo shop in Satellite Beach.

Officials said that Bush locked himself and a client inside a room and as the woman was lying on a table getting her tattoo, Bush repeatedly grabbed the woman’s hand and placed it on his groin.

According to police, Bush was “rubbing himself with her hand in a sexual nature.”

Bush admitted his behavior to officials and was arrested Tuesday And charged with attempted sexual battery.

Officials set his bond at $15,000.

During their investigation, authorities also learned that Bush was operating his business without a license. Charges are pending against Bush for the illegal operation of his business.

Investigators ask anyone who feel that they may have been a victim to similar behavior by Bush to contact the Satellite Beach Police Department or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.